Founder’s Day Committee Kick Against Attempt To Re-Write History

The Founder’s Committee, a group responsible for the annual organization of the symposium to mark the birthday of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has kicked against the attempt by some elements in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to re-write the history about the struggle for the independence of Ghana.

The committee is made up of ten organizations namely; the Socialist Forum of Ghana (SFG), All Africa People’s Revolutionary Party, Convention People’s Party, Rastafarian Council, African Youth Improvement Foundation, Food Sovereignty Ghana, Black Star Line Credit Union and All People’s Congress (APC) will September 21, mark the day even though there are calls for the name of the day to be changed from Founder’s to Founders’ Day.

The Committee says this year’s Founder’s Day Celebration is on the Theme: Nkrumah Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ ’as part of the symposium to be held at the National Theatre.

Speaking at a briefing to correct some of the erroneous impression created by the NPP over who the founder of the country was, Comrade Moses Appiah-Mireku said this year marks the one hundred and eight years of the official birthday of the late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, founder of the modern state of Ghana.

According to him, the late Dr. Nkrumah was also the chief theoretician of the African anti-colonial struggle, a pre-eminent strategist of the Pan-African unity and universally recognized African of the twentieth century.

‘’Like all committed Ghanaians and Pan-Africanists everywhere in the world will celebrate Osagyefo’s official birthday every year’.

He took the opportunity to inform the public about plans to commemorate September 21, as the Founder’s Day.

He said on September 21, the National Founder’s Day Committee will hold a public symposium at the National Theatre with dedicated panelists made up of seasoned Nkrumahist intellectuals and political activists who will discuss the historical, current and future relevance of the life and work of the founder in the African People’s struggles for social justice and sustainable development.

He explained that the speakers will be Prof. Akilakpa Sawyer, former Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana and former member of the Council of State, Comrade Susan Adu, a scientist as well as Comrade Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Editor of Insight and member of the SFG.

He noted that committee has also invited members of the Socialist Party of Zambia as special guest of the occasion.

This year’s observation of the day is in defense of historical truth as the elitist and anti-nationalist forces that worked to sabotage independence under the late Dr. Nkrumah because he identified the masses as the fundamental challenge to the colonial system which the anti-nationalist forces sought to preserve and have currently launched a new campaign to distort and re-write the history of Ghana’s independence struggle led by Dr Nkrumah.

According to the committee, the objectives of the anti-national forces were to minimize the role of the popular forces led by Dr. Nkrumah.