Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies discusses Global Peace

HE Dr. Mohammad Matar Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced that the Forum shall promote a modern Islamic vision of global peace, and highlight Islamic contributions to Global peace.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by Dr. Al Kaabi at the St. Regis Hotel, Abu Dhabi, by which he gave an overview of the forum’s fourth edition’s agenda.

HE Dr. Al Kaabi welcomed the attending journalists and media figures. “On behalf of HE Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies and team members, allow me to welcome you to this alliance of peace, tolerance, fraternity and coexistence. This approach was first established by HH The Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and followed by HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; HH Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai; and HH Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Rulers of the Emirates,” he said.

Al Kaabi commended the efforts exerted by the media and noted, “We take pride in your work and count on your diligent efforts and professional dedication to convey the Forum’s core statement, in line with your noble role. Trust, honesty, and transparency are key tenets of the media; and in this day and age, with the prevalence of radicalism and extremism in our region, you bear a double responsibility.”

“Since its inception in 2014, the Forum has been a call for peace. It endeavored in its first edition on promoting the culture of peace and preventing extremist ideologies. In its second edition, the forum called for updating the Islamic discourse to eschew and counter extremism; while the third edition discussed the legitimacy of the Nation State in Muslim Societies. In this year’s edition of the forum, we will tackle the theme ‘Global Peace and the Fear of Islam’,” he added.

The three-day event shall take place from 11-13 December 2017, at the St. Regis Hotel, Abu Dhabi, will see the participation of more than 700 Arab and Muslim scholars, alongside an elite of high–level intellectual and religious dignitaries from around the world, representing the different intellectual, religious and cultural trends.

50 work papers will be presented in four key topics, and nine workshops will be organized to discuss the topics in a scientific and logical method.

On the second day of the Forum, names of winners will be announced in the annual Imam al-Hasan bin Ali Peace Award, presented annually by the forum to individuals, institutions or associations with recognized contributions to promote peace and tolerance.

Countering Extremism

Dr. Al Kaabi indicated that the Forum will tackle Global Peace and the Fear of Islam: Countering the Spread of Extremism. “With the prevalence of Islamophobia in western societies, which undermines confidence among Muslim minorities, encourages the hate speech, and increases accusations that suggest that “Islam is against Peace”, there is a need to counter these allegations with scientific proof and highlighting Islam’s vision of global peace,” he said.

The first topic will discuss Religion, Identity and Global Peace with two main themes: International Climate for Global Peace and Regional Climate for Global Peace. There will also be three workshops namely; ‘Religion and Violence’; ‘Identities and Global Peace’; and ‘Islam and Global Peace requirements’.

The second topic will discuss The Fear of Islam: Causes and Contexts, with two themes, notably; ‘Fear from Islam from a Western Perspective’ and ‘Fear from Islam from the Muslim Minorities Perspective’. Three workshops will discuss ‘Islamophobia and New Islamophobia’; ’Islamophobia and new Populism’, and ‘Islamophobia, Media and Means of Communication’.

The Third topic will discuss ‘Islam and the World – An Islamic Vision of Global Peace’, which will focus on the vision of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, and the forum’s contributions to global peace.

The Fourth topic will discuss ‘Islam and The World – Ways to Rapprochement and Solidarity’.

The Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies aims to brainstorm ideas and collect experiences of a global elite to provide a scientific and objective analysis of the root causes of mutual concerns between Muslims themselves and the wider society. it also aims to come up with new theoretical approaches and applicable outcomes that support the efforts to promote global peace, tolerance and love between humans: “O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another.”

Source: AETOSWire