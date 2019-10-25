Fly Better On Emirates And Discover Dazzling Dubai

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a fun-filled holiday. Solo travellers and families alike will be awed by the city’s many attractive offerings including shopping, traditional souks, stunning beach resorts, fine dining, adventure

waterparks and much more. With such outstanding offerings, the city is an ideal holiday or stopover destination

with something for everyone.

WORLD CLASS SHOPPING AND BAGGAGE ALLOWANCES

In Dubai, experience world class shopping across the city’s many impressive malls, notably The Dubai Mall – one

of the world’s largest shopping complexes. The upcoming Dubai Shopping Festival 2020, taking place between 26th December 2019 and 1 February 2020, is a period of extraordinary discounts and rewards, including unbeatable deals on fashion, jewellery, electronic items and much more. Emirates, provides generous baggage allowances for all classes of travellers. Economy Class passengers have up to 35kgs, Business Class up to 40kgs and First Class up to 50kgs. Furthermore, the airline is providing additional baggage allowances to customers on

their return journey. The offer is valid on return Economy Class tickets to Dubai purchased between 15th October

2019 and 1 February 2020.* Customers travelling back from Dubai to Emirates destinations within North America,

Central America, South America or Africa can enjoy one extra piece of baggage.* For those travelling to other

destinations within the Emirates network there is an additional 10kgs of excess baggage. The offer is applicable

for travel between December 26, 2019 and February 5, 2020.*

SPECIAL DISCOUNTS –“MY EMIRATES PASS”

Visitors can take advantage and see more for less with “My Emirates Pass” – a seasonal pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership package – allowing customers to redeem discounts

and special benefits in over 500 locations across the UAE. Travellers flying to and through Dubai between 1 January until 31 March 2020* can avail the offer and enjoy up to 30% off on retail outlets and up to 50% off on leisure activities by simply presenting their boarding pass and a valid form of identification.* Fly Emirates and spend less on luxurious spa treatments, indulge in five star culinary experiences, and embark on an adventurous outdoor activity. Families can also take advantage and enjoy thrilling waterparks across the city. Mohammad Al Hashimi, Emirates’ Vice President, Commercial Products Dubai, said: “Dubai is a fantastic city baggage allowances for all classes of travellers. Economy Class passengers have up to 35kgs, Business Class up to 40kgs and First Class up to 50kgs. Furthermore, the airline is providing additional baggage allowances to customers on

their return journey. The offer is valid on return Economy Class tickets to Dubai purchased between 15th October

2019 and 1 February 2020.* Customers travelling back from Dubai to Emirates destinations within North America,

Central America, South America or Africa can enjoy one extra piece of baggage.*For those travelling to other

destinations within the Emirates network there is an additional 10kgs of excess baggage. The offer is applicable for travel between December 26, 2019 and February 5, 2020.*

FLY EMIRATES, FLY BETTER

Fly better on Emirates to and from Dubai and enjoy the total experience, including over 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice – the airline’s award-winning in flight entertainment system. Passengers across all classes will enjoy regionally inspired meals, complimentary beverages and up to 20 MB of free Wi-Fi.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visitwww.emirates.com, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office.