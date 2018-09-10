Floods cut off communities in Karaga

Floods caused by torrential rains have cut off several communities from the Karaga Township in the Northern Region.

A spillover from a broken dam serving about four communities in the affected areas aggravated the situation there.

Several households and farmlands have been submerged while culverts on some feeder roads have also been damaged.

The dire situation has made it impossible for officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to access the affected communities.

Alhaji Abdullah Hindu, Northern Regional NADMO Coordinator in a Citi News interview described the situation as unprecedented.

According to him, also in Kumbungu, Daboya-Mankarigu and other districts, hundreds of people have been affected by floods.

He said the regional NADMO directorate exhausted the meager stock, and thus called for more relief items to alleviate the plight of the victims.

Alhaji Abdullah Hindu attributed the damaged culverts and washed away feeder roads to shoddy work.

He said his outfit will meet with authorities of the Department of Feeder Roads and show them pictures and videos of the affected roads.