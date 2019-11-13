Flooding And Its Effects on Lives and Properties

Flooding has remained an annual occurrence that has continued to threaten our very existence. Its devastation, has led to huge loss of lives, livelihoods, property and damage to public infrastructure, especially roads.

The most basic cause of flooding, which has continued to elude mankind for centuries is natural disaster, caused by high rainfall.

The ones that are within our control and we are expected to do something about, are poorly constructed or blocked drainages, to the most complex, such as poor rainfall data, to lack of institutional frameworks to address the menace.

Media reports indicate that, flooding has been recorded in all the sixteen regions of the country, with the hardest hit being the cities.

In June, 2015, Ghana recorded the worst of times when a twin disaster (water and fire), in which over 150 lives, children, women and men were snuffed out in the most horrifying circumstances when the rain turned into a storm, the storm into floods; the floods gave way to fire and the fire left behind charred bodies, burnt properties in an unplanned city.

A research conducted in 2018 by Jerry Chati Tasantab, PhD Candidate, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle.

According to him, “Ghana has a serious flood problem. Over about 50 years, 4 million people have been affected by floods, resulting in economic damage exceeding USD$780 million. At least one major flood disaster has occurred every year over the past 10 years.”

There is the need for the country to obtain proper data on flooding. We have wailed, cried, cursed and wish it never happens again, but all these have become an annual ritual.

As a newspaper, we believe that even though flooding is a natural disaster, both government and individuals can do a lot to mitigate the devastation caused by flooding in Ghana through better management of the environment.

The governments must ensure that flood channels are created in areas prone to floods and that people are not allowed to block existing ones.

According to BBC on October 18, At least 28 people died and several others injured after eight days of serious rain fall in the north-eastern part of Ghana.

Over 1,000 houses were destroyed with several people having no place to stay. Authorities fear the number of people affected could rise.

Report such as this, always find space in the media every year. A Google search and a lot of harrowing stories dating back as far as independence, will pop up, exposing the inaction on the part of various governments, for doing little to minimize the menace of flooding.

The body counts are becoming too many, not talk of the lose in properties.