Flood And The Silence Of Younger Generation

Milo Cress, a citizen of the United States of America (USA), at age nine, started a project known as ‘Be Free Straw Campaign’.

The campaign was to reduce our use of plastic straws. He encourages restaurants to offer straws, instead of serving one with every drink automatically, and encourage consumers to order their drinks without a straw whenever they don’t want or need to use one.

Greta Thunberg, is a Swedish school girl, who also at age 15, began protesting about the need for immediate action to combat climate change outside Swedish parliament and has since become an outspoken climate activist.

The younger generation in other parts of the world, have come to the conclusion that, if they sit unconcern, the older generation, will destroy the world before bequeathing it to them.

They are getting involved by the day, in helping not only to shape the conversation, but about changing our ways that are a threat to the environment.

In Ghana, apart from the first generation led by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, our first president, those who came after them, did not help matters.

Every year, when the sky opens, the capital gets flooded with the least rain. Even Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti region, which used to be free of flooding, is now also not safe for residents, anytime it rains.

Developed countries are investing heavily in research and development. This is because research is the tool that drives development. Through research, countries around the world are finding solutions to their problems.

Unfortunately this is not the same in Ghana. Every year, lives and properties are lost through flooding, we have never been ready for the rain, which we know will come every year.

A glimpse into the future, and this newspaper is worried that, if the younger generation, do not wake up and compel our leaders to take drastic steps to end the perennial flooding, the country, will not be safe for them to live in.

Those who are ten years and above, thirty years’ from now, what are they going to tell their children, that they were too young to get involved when their country was been destroyed.

The way things are going, this newspaper is of the considered opinion that, the younger generation, should stand up and be counted. Their voices must not only be heard on entertainment and reality shows, the environment needs them.