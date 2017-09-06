Flagstaff House Boys & Girls Hungry

Extorting To Augment ¢100 Irregular Salary

Credible information emanating from the seat of government, has it that young men and women, who followed President Akufo-Addo from the party office to the Flagstaff House, posing as security men and errand boys, are being starved by the administration.

According to very reliable sources, the able bodied men, not on the government payroll, are given a monthly allowance of GH¢100, which they claim is woefully inadequate and irregular.

They have as a result devised a plan to extort money from individuals and companies who visit the Flagstaff House to see President Akufo-Addo or any of his appointees.

It is not clear, if this situation has come to the attention of the president.

The plight of the young men and women, seeing often carrying walkie–talkie in and around the Flagstaff House, lays credence to claims by Pastor Owusu Bempah, Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) and musician turned-politician, Kwame Asare Obeng aka Kwame A Plus, that some people inside the Flagstaff House are corrupt, that they demand money from people seeking audience with the President before allowing them.

Ken Agyapong, even mentioned that a businessman was once charged US$20,000, before seeing President Akufo-Addo. He also took on two family members of the President; Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and one Duke Ofori-Atta, as blocking people from seeing him.

Kwame A-Plus, took on the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Okyere, calling them “thieves of staff” and corrupt.

According to some of the “security men”, the paltry GH¢100 monthly allowance, is not on time leaving them hungry. For this reason, the despicable survival plan which The Herald, has learnt is becoming a goldmine. Some of them acknowledged the inconvenience the situation has been to visitors. They beg for money to eat.

There are times when businessmen, had to empty their pockets to these security men, who had swarmed them like bees. Some of them are members of the Invisible and Delta Forces linked to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They dress shabbily, caring less the fact that they are operating at the heart of the country. They are sometimes dressed wearing jeans and t-shirts, and flaunting their walkie–talkie to be noticed as security men inside the flagstaff House.

The Herald learnt that although, some of them had been trained at Asutuare in the Greater Accra Region by the 64th Infantry Regiment of Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the finesse leaves much to be desired.

Recently, there were reports that most presidential staffers, have not been paid.

According to the report some two months ago, there was tension building up at the seat of government, over nonpayment of salaries of presidential staffers, since the inauguration of Nana Akufo Addo as president on January 7, 2017.

The presidential staffers, were said to be disappointed and seething with anger, yet cannot complain for fear of political isolation.

It is reported among sections of the governing NPP that most of these unpaid presidential staffers, do not have appointment letters, leaving one to wonder how they were engaged as staffers of the presidency.

This was disclosed by leading member of the NPP’s social media communicators, Nana Sarpong on his Facebook page.

According to Nana Sarpong, no explanations was given to these presidential staffers, as to why they were not receiving their salaries, neither were they told of why they do not have appointment letters to make their engagement at the Flagstaff House a legitimate one.

Nana Sarpong writes, “Even at the seat of government (JUBILEE HOUSE), most of the Staff have not received their APPOINTMENT LETTERS and SALARIES for the past 6 months. The worst part is that no one seem to be explaining the cause of the delay to THEM.”

He asks, “If you are not fortunate enough to be part of the President’s trip outside the country how are you going to SURVIVE especially with your wife and kids?”

“No wonder the same people jump on the president’s trip outside the country at the least opportunity at the expense of OTHERS.”

Nana Sarpong revealed, “Many of the government appointees at the various public institutions don’t have APPOINTMENT LETTERS as well.”

What is all this??Not all that glitters is gold ampa! Most of the staff in JUBILEE HOUSE are suffering…!

Heer!!Davuchi you can continue to tag me as the “Bad Boy of NPP…” or HATE ME 4 LIFE….3y3 me back case…

Nokor3 3y3 baako p3…Ma ka!!