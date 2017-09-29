Fire razes Tabri Gyansah JHS in Ahafo Ano South district

Students of Tabri Gyansah Junior High School at Mpaaso Number 1, in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region, have been left stranded as the school has been razed by fire.

In the late hours of Wednesday, the three unit classroom block together with the store house and headmaster’s office, were affected by the fire, which destroyed text books, exercise books, cupboards and other valuables.

Nana Tabiri Gyansah III, Chief of Mpaaso Number One, speaking to Citi News said “we heard shouts around 10:30pm, and when we came out to check, it was the school building that was on fire.”

He said efforts to reach fire service personnel from both Tepa and Mankranso to help save the situation proved futile. Nana Tabiri Gyansah III has therefore pleaded with government and NGOs to help rebuild the school.

–Source: citifmonline.com