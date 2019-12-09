Fighting corruption and intergrity begins with education of young people 

By: Paul Mamattah

As part of measures to fight corruption in the country, especially among the youth, the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, CHRAJ, has organised a youth forum on integrity for some selected Senior High Schools (SHS) in Accra.

The forum, which forms part of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency week, was in partnership with the Attorney General’s Office, Judicial Service, Economic and Organised Crime Organisation, with support from the European Union, through its Accountability Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme.

The selected schools included; Accra Academy, Kinbu, Accra High, Holy Trinity Cathedral, Legon Presbyterian Boys, Osu Presbyterian and Wesley Grammar Senior High Schools.

The move was to raise awareness of the benefits of public integrity and reducing tolerance if violation if its standards remains a critical component for the fight against corruption.

To this end, engaging the school system is critical to inspire norms for public integrity at a young age and create cultural and institutional change that can make corruption a high-risk low gain activity.

At the forum, students were called to present their views on integrity, anti-corruptions and also gave their views and concerns about perceived corruption among some institutions and individuals in the country.

The activity responded to one if the four key objectives of Ghana’s National Anti-Corruption Plan which foresees the engagement of individuals, the media and civil society organisations in reporting and combating corruption.

In his remark, the Deputy Commissioner if CHRAJ, Richard Quayson, stated that young people tend to be more exposed to bribery and therefore particularly vulnerable to corruption, as they are involved in almost every aspect of society as students, pupils, workers, customers and citizens.

He added that young people are an integral element for the success of a cultural change in attitudes and behavior towards corruption and in the shaping of the values of tomorrow, since they represent the future if Ghana.

Mr Quayson, said building a culture of integrity in society necessarily begins with the education of young people. This he explained the knowledge, skills and behaviours they acquire will help shape the future of the country.

He noted that it will also help to uphold public integrity, which is essential for preventing corruption.