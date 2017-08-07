Fifth Anniversary Of Ghana Garden And Flower Show During Ghana’s 60th Independence Celebration:

Preparations for the Fifth Anniversary Edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show are far advanced. The Show will take place from August 31 to September 4, 2017 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra. The theme is “Flower Ghana, Grow Ghana”.

The Opening Ceremony, to be held in the evening with fireworks, starts at 4:00pm on Friday 1st September, 2017. This Fifth anniversary of the Show, taking place in the same year as Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary celebration, will have Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as the Special Guest of Honour who will formally declare the Show open.

The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Nesrin Bayazit, is also a Guest of Honour. A floriculture expert from the Dutch expert pool, Mr. Laurentius Aloysius Maria Koop, made available under the auspices of the Embassy of the Royal Netherlands in Ghana, is expected to speak at the Show and serve as a resource person at the conference and the workshops.

Numerous exhibitors have signed up to participate in the Show with excited potential participants continuing to call to indicate their interest in the Show which has grown tremendously with participants increasing from 14 exhibitors and 1,400 visitors in 2013 to close to 100 exhibitors and almost 15,000 visitors in 2016.

An exhibitor who has participated in the Show since its inception in 2013, Abui Selormey, says, “we are really excited and cannot wait. The Ghana Garden and Flower Show is gradually making a significant change in Ghana. Patronage of flowers and associated materials has definitely gone up and we know our country will benefit tremendously.”

Ms. Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, organizers of the Show and initiators of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, says; “We Ghanaians cannot take our amazing God- given flora and fauna for granted. Gardens and flowers are important for environmental conservation, generating jobs and incomes, improving health and beautifying our country and positioning Ghana as a compelling tourism and investment destination”.

“Let’s all participate in the Ghana Garden and Flower Show and support a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier Ghana”, she added.

This edition of the Show features, in addition to the exhibition, a conference on floriculture and horticulture focusing on the youth, workshops to help participants develop their gardens, planting and pottery sessions for children, the amazing garden fashion show with Papa Opong as headline designer, the fun- packed party in the park, a food court and children’s play ground. Awards will be given to individuals and organizations with great gardens.