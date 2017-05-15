Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.25m trucks over software error

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide over a software error that “may be related” to a death and two injuries.

The faulty code could potentially disable the side air bag and seat belt locking mechanism when a vehicle rolls over during a crash, the firm said.

Recalled vehicles will be reprogrammed.

Just over one million of the trucks were sold in the US, with thousands of others in Canada, Mexico and outside North America.

“The company is aware of one fatality, two injuries and two accidents that may be related,” said Fiat Chrysler in a statement.

The firm added an investigation identified that the problem could be triggered by a significant impact.

The recall is scheduled to start in late June.

The affected vehicles are:

2013-16 Ram 1500

2013-16 Ram 2500

2014-2016 Ram 3500

Meanwhile, owners of the models have been told they can avoid the problem by turning the vehicle off and then on again if a warning light is activated due to the error.