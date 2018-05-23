FG Brings Governance Closer To Nigerians, Launches New Website

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

In a bid to bring governance closer to Nigerians ,the federal government Today launched an upgraded website to encourage e- participation.

Speaking during the launch of the website, secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, said the idea of the website was in line with the government’s policy of encouraging transparency in all its dealings.

Disclosing that Nigerians now have the opportunity of interrogating the policies of government, the SGF added that the citizens have the right to be critical of government policies.

Mustapha ,who said Nigerians can now request for information from the government, submit any idea, lodge complains, said the government will respond in 72 hours .

He also disclosed that the website cost about N64 million which include the design, procurement of servers , training, provision of consultancy services, among others . He said “e- Participation allows you to play an integral role in government services – from submitting an idea you have to government, requesting for information from government, making a complain to government through to routing neighborhood issues to the right official; and then receiving a response.

Arrangements have been concluded to train people to manage the website. “Governance is being drawn closer to the people, in line with the freedom of information act. The office will not hesitate to publish any material all in a bid to have an open government.

“We have created a forum for e- participation. We will make sure the website is current so that people can interrogate government. The citizens deserve to be critical of government not that they hate the government but for them to get the best out of the government ,” he stated.