Females with Disability and Employment Relations

By; Mavis Yaa Konadu Agyemang

Employment related differences exist in both developed and developing countries, in general females are less valued in the labour market, this is seen in their participation in the labour force, the kind of jobs they do, their wages and the positions they occupy (United Nations, 2013a, 2013b, 2013c). Many females engage in vulnerable employment (United Nations 2013a). Vulnerable employment has the following attributes; working in temporal low paying or underemployment, seasonal and menial jobs (Naami, 2015). Despite these facts about females in general, the case of females with disability is worse. Majority of females with disability are prevented from participating in education, health care and employment; thus exacerbating their poverty (Coalition of Women’s Manifesto for Ghana, 2004). Increasingly, gender is being viewed as an important demographic factor that influences the disability experience (Nosek & Hughes, 2003). Females with disabilities are one of the largest and most relegated groups within our society (Nosek & Hughes, 2003; Jans & Stoddard, 1999) based on their category as females as well as being recognized as persons with a disability (Menz, Hansen et al., 1989; Traustadottir, 1990; Armstrong et al. n.d.).

Employment of females with disabilities is a deserted area of disability studies (Haq, 2003). Studies on special needs of people with disabilities have looked at the scope of ethnicity, socio-economic status, but have disregarded the issue of gender and those looking at gender do not consider disability. Females with disabilities seeking employment face the twofold discrimination of gender and disability. Employers consider females with disabilities as fruitless workers who are not capable of adjusting to the workplace. The uncooperative manner of employers is promoted by their unwillingness to make the necessary accommodations to the workplace, such as the provision of ramps and lifts and accessible transportation and housing (Haq, 2003), so that females with disability can freely work in those environments.

Literature illustrates that while labor force participation has augmented for females with disabilities, it is still treading behind the levels of participation for females without disabilities, and for males both with and without disabilities (Randolph and Andresen, 2010). Another study showed that females with disabilities in employment mostly performed roles of part-time work, with less job security, lower pay and little or no benefits (Yelin, 1993; Jans & Stoddard, 1999).

A number of studies have revealed that unemployment rates and income discrepancy are larger for females with disabilities (US Department of Labor, 1991; Bowe, 1992; Baldwin et al., 1993; US Bureau of Census, 1994, 2001; Baldwin & Johnson, 1995; Burke, 1999; Kaye, 2001). The condition for females with disability in Ghana could be worse, given the interplay of gender, disability, cultural beliefs and practices and poverty (Naami et al., 2012). Poverty serves as a hindrance to females with disability from starting their own businesses. Employment increases the psychological wellbeing, promotes social participation and self esteem of females with disability. Females with disability face discrimination, lack of start-up capital (Naami, 2015) and stigmatization in the area of employment. It is therefore important to remove these obstacles that prevent their employment (Naami et. al., 2012). Training for females with disability should aim at making them competitive in the job market and should increase their self confidence in order to be able to compete with others in the job market. Employers should also adjust their systems to inculcate the needs of females with disability. Let’s not allow gender and disability prevent a group of females from achieving their potentials in the employment circles. Notwithstanding the adverse effects of the intersection between disability and gender on females with disability there is the need to encourage them wherever they may be to take up the challenge to seek for employment opportunities, let’s provide the enabling environment for them to start their own businesses and let’s patronize the services of females with disability as a way of motivating them to do more and to give their best wherever they are and this will reduce the stigma attached to the disability and the discrimination they face. Let us provide an all inclusive environment (The Helping Hand TV Show, 2017) in the employment sector so that females with disability can exhibit their potentials. Thumbs up for all females with disability who are contributing their quota to the development of our motherland and to those who as at yet are not working; should prepare themselves for the opportunities that will come their way and always remember that disability is not inability and being a female is not a disadvantage.