Felling of Trees Did Not Have EPA Permission, President Petitioned

The felling of over one hundred trees and destruction of thousands of plants at Parks & Gardens in Cantonments, Accra did not have the required Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permission, civil society groups Africans For and Eco-Conscious Citizens GH (ECC GH) were informed when they enquired at EPA’s headquarters yesterday.

This underscores the groups’ usage of “environmental vandalism” in describing the wanton destruction of various species of trees and plants on Parks & Gardens land.

“It beggars belief that about 140 trees were destroyed on land owned by a Government department whose mandate is to promote tree planting,” said Africa For and ECC GH co-ordinator Awula Serwah.

The groups also petitioned the President yesterday to use his good offices “to preserve Parks & Gardens lands for greenery.”

Following a recent announcement by a Government official, Africans For and ECC GH want to make it clear that it is advocating for assurances that there will be “no concrete development” on the land whether by a private developer, or the Ministry For Local Government, which has also been served with a copy of the petition to the President.

“We want to ensure that Parks & Gardens lands are protected for botanical purposes, and not appropriated for buildings. Any PPP agreement on that land should be environmentally-focused, and there should be ‘no concrete’ structure,” added Ms Serwah.

“If Parks & Gardens needs new offices, this can be developed where the current offices stand. If the Ministry For Local Government needs space for its other functions, it can either refurbish a dilapidated government building or develop an under-used Government land. It is unacceptable to appropriate land earmarked for growing trees and plants.” The groups were informed that Parks & Gardens originally had ten acres of land, which has been appropriated over the years, to put up concrete structures.

Africans For and ECC GH have asked Lands Commission for a list of areas designated for parks and open spaces in Accra, so there is transparency, and lands earmarked for open spaces are not grabbed for other purposes.

“We want to ensure that remaining Parks & Gardens’ lands, and areas earmarked for open spaces in Accra are used for greenery, and not for buildings or the expansion of Accra’s concrete jungle.”

According to the EPA, air pollution kills 20,000 annually. It is therefore important that trees that provide oxygen and help purify the air by absorbing carbon dioxide are cultivated, and not felled to make room for buildings.

Ms Serwah continued: “The importance of trees to our health cannot be overstated. Ghanaians need access to well managed parks to unwind, relax and enjoy nature. God placed us in the Garden of Eden and asked us to take care of it for a reason. Accra cannot just be a city of apartment blocks and shopping malls. Every municipal area should have a decent park or two.

“The next generation will not forgive us for mortgaging their future, by destroying our environment and turning it into a concrete jungle.”