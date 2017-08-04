FDA wins Best MDA Award

The Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) Ghana, has been adjudged the best Ministry Department and Agency (MDA) at the just ended 2nd edition of the Trade Facilitation Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on July 22, 2017.

The National Trade Facilitation award, is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) in partnership with Ghana Community Network Service Limited (GCNet) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to reward excellence in the Country’s trade facilitation industry.

FDA’s award as the best MDA, was as a result of the efficient and transparent manner by which the FDA does its work at the Ports of entries.

In the year 2000, a partnership between the Ministry of Trade ( MoTI) and the GCNet, was formed with the objective of ensuring the speedy and efficient clearing of goods not only at the Country’s ports, but also at her borders.

Therefore, the MDAs involved in trade, customs, cross border clearances, regulatory processes and payments, as well as private sector entities such as shippers, freight forwarders, importers and exporters were connected through a single window, which helped to simplify the customs clearance procedures with a single point contact through the e-MDA portal of the GCNet.

It may be recalled that, the FDA was awarded the best MDA during the 2016 Trade Facilitations Award.

Since the inception of the award in 2016, the award scheme, has been seen by industry players as a competitive barometer that drives industry players to achieve excellence in service delivery and also as a platform which encourages Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) freight-forwarding agencies and other relevant bodies to work towards attainment of International best practices in trade facilitation by reducing the turnaround time in the issuance and approval of processing of licenses, permits and exemptions for imports, exports transactions to the shortest possible time while still ensuring safety and security.

There were nine other awards in the various categories at the Port which included, best transistor, best exporter, best large, medium and small scale freight forwarder.

The remaining awards were the best Terminal Operator at the Tema Port and Kotoka International Airport, best shipping line and overall Best Student in Freight Forwarding.

The theme for the year’s award was “Deployment of e-Applications for the Efficient and paperless processing of Trade Customs Transactions.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Trade Minister, Robert Ahomka Lindsey, was optimistic of the Government’s efforts to move Ghana’s competitiveness in the ease of doing business from 108th to 45th position.