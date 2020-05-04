FDA to arrest vendors of unapproved nose masks

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned against the use of unapproved nose masks that had flooded markets across the country.

Consequently, it has warned to arrest all persons caught selling such unapproved nose masks to serve as deterrent to others.

Mr John Odai-Tettey, the Central Regional Director of the Authority, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

He indicated that using unapproved substances with the aim of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic could be detrimental to human health.

Therefore, manufacturers of such products were to register their products as per Section 118 and 97 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), he said.

Explaining some recommendations for homemade nose masks, Mr Odai-Tettey said fabric used for masks should be free from all chemicals adding that: “In any event that printed fabric is used, the layer of the fabric in direct contact with the face should be plain fabric that is free from chemicals.”

To be effective, he stated that nose masks generally must be able to filter out particles and still be easy to breathe through.

Mr Odai-Tettey said Calico-Stiff (Hard/Medium) with three layer combination was ideal for reusable homemade COVID-19 nose mask.

He advised that reusable masks must first be disinfected; then washed with soap or detergent until clean, rinsed under running water; dried in the open sun, and ironed before reuse.

They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use or when saturated from condensation build-up from breathing, or after a contamination event.

Mr Odai-Tettey advised buyers not to return used or fake masks to sellers to avoid the temptation of being resold to other users to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The public should keep the protocols in place for the prevention of the pandemic, he added.

Source: GNA