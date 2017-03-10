FDA Rejects Poisonous Drugs Media Report

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has rejected media reports that Ghanaian markets, have been flooded with poisonous drugs, per European Union (EU) report, alleging the country was ranked sixth (6th) fake drug producer in 2013.

According to a statement issued yesterday by it acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Delese A. A. Darko, the said chart published by Business Day Newspaper, had nothing to do with fake drugs, but rather a report on seizure made at the borders by EU customs in relation to suspected violations of Intellectual Property Rights in 2013.

Mrs. Darko said, “Seizures involved assorted products including luxury goods such as watches, sunglasses and clothing. Ghana’s bit was on detention of large shipments of batteries not fake medicines as alleged in the publication”.

She allayed the fear of the general public, especially the media that the information was false and should be ignored.

The regulator continued that, the publication was not only full of factual inaccuracies, but also misleading and dangerous, because it seeks to create unnecessary panic and erosion of confidence in the ability of the local pharmaceutical industry to produce quality, safe and efficacious medicines; as well as the ability of the FDA to protect public health and safety by way of ensuring the availability of quality, safe and efficacious medicines in the market.

FDA, said it has put in place adequate regulatory measures in place in line with international best practices to ensure public health and safety and these measures are regularly reviewed to ascertain and improve their continued effectiveness.

“It must be noted that the FDA’s laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited and has the largest scope of accreditation in the whole of Africa”, it maintained.

Additionally, the regulator assured that it has a safety monitoring system for drugs (pharmacovigilance) which has been highly rated in sub-Saharan Africa and is part of a consortium designated as a Regional Centre of Regulatory Excellence (RCORE) in Pharmacovigilance by NEPAD and the African Medicines Regulatory Harmonization.

It is also designated (by the same international bodies) as a RCORE in Medicine Evaluation and Registration. It assured the general public that it remains committed to ensuring protection of public health and safety at all times.

Mrs Darko, encouraged the general public to provide information on any practice or activity that is likely to endanger public health and safety with respect to FDA’s mandate through any of the following numbers 0244337235, 0244571563, 0208204968.

You may also reach the FDA through our hotlines (0299802932 / 0299802933), toll free 0800151000 (free only on Airtel and Vodafone) and SMS short code 4015 (all networks except Glo).