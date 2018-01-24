FDA Must Intensify The Fight Against Skin Bleaching

The Food and Drugs Authourity (FDA), in August last year, issued a statement banning the sale of products that contain a chemical mostly found in body bleaching creams.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mimi Darko, also reiterated this call when she appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Bleaching, has far reaching consequences and this is very well known to everyone in the value chain of creams that are used for skin bleaching.

Bleaching causes cancer, aside the wrinkles, the smell that accompanies users over a long period of time.

The fight to rid our markets of bleaching creams, has not been effective enough, because as a country, we do not recognize the cost and the burden people who bleach imposes on all of us.

The FDA, should not only be in the habit of issuing statements, when concerns are raised about untoward happenings in the system.

They cannot always sit in the office and pray that bans will be obeyed, rather, they should get out and implement and stop this funny stuff in the name of press releases.

In this country, words do not change anything, except action. Bleaching creams are never in short supply in the markets.

Instead of issuing statement and engaging the nation in an unnecessary debate about what time alcoholic beverages, should be advertised, the FDA, should use that time and resources to educate the public on the effects and dangers of bleaching.

Unfortunately, our sisters and mothers are losing their natural skin to bleaching. The practice, has assumed an alarming rate, if urgent steps are not taking, and soon, we will all have crises on our hands.

People volunteer information in this country in so many ways, because we are all talkertives, a little effort by the authourities and they are able to arrest those selling the bleaching creams in the communities and markets.

This country is sitting on a time bomb, the amount of money we will need to treat avoidable ailments in the future,e will be enormous.

FDA, has been given the mandate to rid this country of drugs that are harmful to the citizenry. It is good to issue press releases in the attempt to create awareness about the dangers of consuming certain drugs and warning those who see profit in every product, but that is not enough. Action through post market surveillance is what is required to save the citizenry from themselves.

Go to our markets and certain communities in the city and the horror of skin colors that greets you, is enough to scare all of us. In some communities, it is a way of life, if you don’t bleach, you don’t belong.

This cannot be allowed to continue, it is obvious the job is too big for FDA alone. It is our considered view that, the media should also get involved, we have to increase the education about the dangers.

Once you lose your natural skin, it is not likely that you will get it back.