FDA Confirms Confiscating Expired Lucozade Energy Drinks

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has warned the general public to be on the lookout for a consignment of canned Lucozade, which expiry dates have been tampered with.

In all, 802 cartons of the energy drink were seized over attempts by the importer to change the label of expiry dates from September 2019 to September 2020.

Two people, have also been arrested in connection with the case, as disclosed on Wednesday by The Herald.

The FDA, says the drinks, belonging to Andiana Royal Ventures, were confiscated at a warehouse in Hong Kong, a suburb of Lapaz in Accra.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FDA, Delese A. A. Darko; confirmed that the expiry dates of the canned drinks were being changed from September 2019 to September 2020.

“The Food and Drugs Authority wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that on Saturday, 7th September, 2019 it detained a consignment of canned Lucozade belonging to Andiana Royal Ventures at a warehouse in Hong Kong near Lapaz in Accra.”

“The expiry dates of the canned Lucozade were being deliberately and fraudulently changed from September 2019 to September 2020,” the statement added, and also confirmed that that two persons have been arrested in connection with the unlawful act and are assisting the police with investigations.

The Authority in the statement, said the arrests were made following a tip-off from a journalist last Saturday.

The FDA, also called on the general public to be on the lookout for canned Lucozade with batch numbers SEP 19 L4A and SEP 19 L4B, since they are likely to be expired.

In June, this year, the same FDA, warned against counterfeit dewormer and malaria drugs on the Ghanaian market.

FDA, says the malaria drug, Coartem 20/120 and Zentel tablets and dewormer, were detected in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions during their surveillance in those areas.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of FDA, the pack of the Zentel tablets, have inscriptions in Arabic.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has detected through its market surveillance activity of sampling and testing medicines using Truscan RM analyzer the presence of falsified Coartem 20/120 and Zentel tablets in circulation in the Ghanaian market,” the statement said at the time.