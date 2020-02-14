FC Beauty College holds Open Day Session

FC Beauty College, will be building on its 25 years of experience in the provision of career-based training programmes in the Beauty and Cosmetology industry with an Open Day Session scheduled for February 26, this year, says a release from the college.

The event, which will be held at the FC Beauty College Campus at North Ridge, Accra, starts at 10am and ends at 5pm.

According to the release issued January 31, this year, the event will give interested students, their parents and teachers the opportunity to explore the college’s facilities, hear about funding opportunities, including scholarships and payment plans; meet current students and staff, learn more about the range of courses on offer, and have their questions on skillset and career education within the beauty industry answered.

FC is registered with the Ghana Education Service on the computer selection programme as a vocational institute for Beauty programmes, and accredited by the Council for Technical Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) as a Beauty training institute.

Its curricula are based on the National Vocational Qualification (NVQ), COTVET, and International Technical Educational Certificate (ITEC) of UK.