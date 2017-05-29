Fan Milk Launches FanMaxx For The Regional Market

Fan Milk Ghana today launched FanMaxx, a new, creamy drinkable yoghurt, . Fan Milk Ghana is the first to produce this innovative yoghurt experience in West Africa. The launch took place at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra and was attended by government officials and members of the general public.

FAN MAXX is the first of its kind in West Africa. Its creamy texture makes it filling enough to be a light meal replacer. It can be consumed chilled or ambient, on the go, at home or in the office. FanMaxx’ long shelf life (4 months) is particularly suited to the African markets where the cold chain is not always failsafe. FanMaxx is affordable and convenient and will be available in 330ml bottles in more than 5,500 outlets in Accra, Tema and Kasoa by end 2017.

French dairy company DANONE together with its partner ABRAAJ has added three new production lines to its factory in Accra, including the lines for FanMaxx. The total investment of USD 25 million will help FANMILK to sustain the growing demand for its products on the Ghanaian market. The investment is also proof of shareholder’s commitment to local manufacturing and to continue growing the FANMILK brand in the region on the longer term. The new production lines will create about 200 qualified jobs at a time when youth unemployment is one of the most pressing challenges facing the Ghanaian economy.

Pierre-André Térisse, Executive Vice President Access, Africa at Danone and Non-Executive Chairman of Fan Milk International added, “This is the result of two years’ work, combining Abraaj’s intimate knowledge of West Africa and Danone’s leading expertise of the dairy category in a highly cooperative and fruitful collaboration. Fan Milk’s growth has been strong for the past few years and we believe there is potential for dramatically expanding its footprint by exploring yet untapped sources of growth, including the drinkable yogurt category. We are today launching in Ghana, but this is only a first step towards West Africa.”

Introducing the product, Mr Stéphane Couste, Managing Director of Fan Milk Ghana said, “The new FanMaxx is a product of Fan Milk, your trusted household name in Ghana for 55 years.” He called on Ghanaians to test for themselves “the new, refreshing, nourishing and superior yoghurt experience”.

The West Africa Chief Executive Officer of Fan Milk, Edouard Spicher, noted that Fan Milk West Africa is proud of Ghana for pioneering the introduction of FanMaxx to Africa. “This is an important milestone for Fan Milk operations in Africa and we are proud of our Ghana operation for achieving this. For Fan Milk West Africa, continuously producing nourishing, high quality, diary and fruit -based products is an key commitment”, he added.

Launching FanMaxx, Mr Alan Kyeremanteng, Minister for Trade and Industry congratulated Fan Milk Ghana on the excellence in manufacturing and food production it has demonstrated over the decades which have resulted in the company’s products becoming household names in Ghana and elsewhere. He also acknowledged Fan Milk’s immense contribution to the Ghanaian economy through job creation, the growth of the manufacturing sector as well as the provision of nutritious foods to Ghanaians. He commended Fan Milk Ghana for being one of the first companies to be listed on the Ghanaian Stock Exchange.

He added, “Government is committed to implementing policies that will create the needed business -friendly environment for companies such as Fan Milk Limited to continue to contribute to job creation and livelihood enhancement for Ghanaians”.

FanMaxx is affordable, accessible and convenient. It will be available in 330ml bottle at hypermarkets, groceries stores, petrol stations, general stores, corner stores and mini grocery stores beginning June, 2017.