Family Health Medical School SRC Partners Ghana Aids Commission For Community Health Screening

The Students’ Representative Council of the Family Health Medical School in collaboration with the Ghana AIDS Commission has successfully organised a community health screening exercise for residents of Teshie.

The event which took place to commemorate Ghana’s Republic Day was organised at Salem Park in Teshie, Accra.

Family Health University College is a registered private medical school that comprises a medical school, (Ghana’s premier private medical school) a nursing and midwifery school and a nursing assistant training school.

Family Health Medical School is the recent addition to the University College’s list of medical training interventions which seek to reduce the pressure on government to accommodate the large number of students interested in pursuing medicine and to reduce the disparity in the ratio of patients to doctors in Ghana. So far, the School has successfully matriculated two batches of students.

In consonance with their core mandate to help protect human health and save lives, students of the School organised their first free medical health screening exercise in Teshie, a suburb of Accra. Residents of Teshie and visitors from surrounding areas took advantage of the exercise and presented themselves for free medical screening for Malaria, Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, Blood sugar level, Hypertension. They also had their Body Mass Index examined. About 1000 individuals including children, youths and adults benefitted from the exercise.

Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders that made the exercise a success, President of the School’s SRC, Amanda Wumbei noted: “This is the first in the series of many other impacting socially responsible interventions we will roll out. We are grateful to all our partners and sponsors particularly, the Ghana AIDS Commission, MTN Ghana Foundation, Ghandour Cosmetics

Osons Chemist, Mawums Ltd, Kleanz, Cross Roads Pharmacy, Tobinco, MDS Lancet Laboratories, PZ Cussons and others. We believe together, we can continue to positively impact the health and well-being of many Ghanaians.”