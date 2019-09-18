Families Of Alleged Dead Missing Takoradi Girls Going Through The Five Stages Of Grief

Swiss-American psychiatrist, Elisabeth Kübler-Ross in her 1969 book On Death and Dying, chronicled the five stages of grief as: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

The work of Elizabeth Kubler-Ross was inspired by her work with terminally ill patients.

The story of the kidnapped Takoradi girls, who are now confirmed dead after a DNA test was carried out on the human parts found in the vicinity of the suspected kidnapper’s home, is not news to Ghanaians.

The confirmation was made by the acting Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, who said at a press conference on Monday that, “A few minutes ago, officers of the Ghana Police service informed 4 families in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana that DNA test conducted on some human remains discovered into the course of police investigations into the disappearance 4 missing girls have turned positive, as the remains of the girls. The Ghana Police service has with regret informed the families that the remains of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum.”

The police service, has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians, following the announcement on Monday of the death of the four missing girls.

The families of the girls, have rejected the DNA results, insisting the girls are not dead. The seeming mistrust in the police by the families and Ghanaians, can be blamed on the noticeable lackluster attitude, which has dogged the invitation to Monday, when the announcement of their death was made.

The families, should have been informed about the results of the DNA, before the acting IGP, announced to the country at a news conference.

The fact that they also have to hear about it, like all other Ghanaians, was simply a joke taking too far.

As a newspaper, we are of the opinion, along with most Ghanaians, that the kidnapped issue, was not handled professionally.

There is no gainsaying that, the families are going through the five stages of grief and need us to support them go through the various stages, until the final stage, which is the acceptance stage.

Psychologists and health experts, must be engaged to talk and comfort them, in this trying times.

This newspaper further appeals to the Ghana police to enhance their relation with the Ghanaian public, as the fall out of the DNA results, show that, Ghanaians have lost trust in them, to the extent that, the perpetrators of the heinous crime are left off the hook.