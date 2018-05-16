Fake Police arrested in Tema

The Tema Regional Police Command, has apprehended a 33-year-old suspect for allegedly defrauding some unsuspecting individuals under the pretence of securing them jobs in the Ghana Police Service.

Joshua Asante, pretended to be a Senior Police Officer by the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police and succeeded in persuading his victims who were mainly his church members to defraud them to a tune of GHS 6,100.00.

This was disclosed by Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joseph Benefo-Darkwah, on Monday 14 May 2018.

Addressing the media at a news conference in Tema, the police added that the suspect was arrested by the Ashaiman Police after the he had failed to honour his promise to his victims.

The police further indicated that the suspect, who later claimed to be an IT expert from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Source: Classfmonline.com