Exposed Dishonesty And Hypocrisy By The NPP And Akufo Addo Propaganda In The Refurbishment Of A Medical Ward At KATH

One of the biggest news used to welcome President Akufo Addo, after the goodwill expressed by the Ghanaian electorate which swept it to office on January 7, 2017, was the sod cutting ceremony to refurbish and salvage an abandoned female ward at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital – Kumasi; since 1974. It was a campaign initiated and waged by the Multimedia Group of Communications – owners of Joy News, Joy FM, Adom TV, Adom FM, Asempa FM, myjoyonline, Luv FM and affiliates across the world.

The first lady, Mrs Rebecca Adotey Akufo-Addo, adopted the campaign by raising funds to support the refurbishment project; which was later commissioned after completion – with a resounding statement that Ghana, at last, has gotten a responsible leader conscious of the judicious use of national resources. She didn’t end on just that project. She continued to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. It was at the ground breaking ceremony of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital project, that a lone protesting medical student drew the attention of the rest of Ghanaians to an abandoned completed University of Ghana Medical Centre [state-of-the-art edifice medical tourism of excellence] waiting to be commissioned, and to operationalise to save lives.

It never occurred to anyone that this intransigence and obstinacy of government arrogance will persist this long. The facility is still under lock and key, albeit speculations suggest a partial rendered OPD services, currently. Be it as it may, a report by the Minority Committee on Health in Parliament, following a working visit to acquaint and gather first hand information on listed abandoned health facilities at Fomena, Kumawu and elsewhere in the Ashanti Region such as Sekyere, Tepa Districts, is damning on government. The story isn’t different as pertains to similar projects and health facilities constructed under the Mahama administration.

From the pictures shown on video, the state of equipment, facilities, and the entire projects have deteriorated beyond redemption, in some cases. Some have been lost to fire. What is available to salvage, also comes at an additional cost; in similar contrast to the abandoned female ward at KATH, pounded in the propaganda touted to hype the electorate, soon after President Akufo Addo took office in 2017.

In relation to the above, several thousands of trained nurses, hundreds of paramedics and tens of specialists are at home waiting for posting. Some of these professionals have been at home close to three years. This sad situation has affected the multiplier effect on the economy, which compounds the biting economic hardship of price hikes in goods and services, already severe for many in society to bear. Already, poverty levels in Ghana is high. Poverty accounts for a high rate of poor sanitation, poor diet and nutrition and subsequent poor medical record and increased incidences of preventable diseases and epidemics. Public health education and services are state responsibilities through civil engineering and employment security for responsible citizenship.

Available statistics suggests, that prevention is better than cure. Largely, most hospitals and medical facilities operating across Ghana are saddled with a “no bed syndrome,” in spite of the alarm bells sounded when a 71 year old died from his illness, after he was turned away from all hospitals he patronised since 1am, when he set out to seek medical attention. Government had opportunity to work on the Asofan District Hospital and many such others sprawling across Ghana, which came under media focus and report. At the time, Alhassan Suhuyini, the Hon MP for Tamale North, donated assorted items to a CHPS Compound in his constituency; to which the MCE of the municipality reacted uncharitably by giving orders for the imnediare closure of the facility.

Besides the “no bed syndrome” hampering safe delivery of health services across the country, medical facilities in Ghana face several basic but essential services such as erratic electricity and water supplies. By their definition, a hospital must look speck clean. But medical facilities in Ghana operate under unhygienic conditions, encroached and invaded by overgrown weeds and shrubs; lizards, rats and rodents and cockroaches and reptiles. These enumerated ills of medical delivery in Ghana, is what the previous government of President John Dramani Mahama prioritised and sought to find solutions to correct through a detailed programme of his brief tenure of one term of four years in office, a year of which was spent in legal battles at the Supreme Court in a petition challenging elections 2012 results.

Not long ago, the Central Medical Stores was razed to the ground, suspected to be the handwork of certain arsonists. Pharmaceuticals and medications worth US $350 million was consumed by fire. A Commission of Enquiry was set to investigate and recommend for further action on findings. But President Akufo Addo seems not interested in the case, as depicted from his body language in answer to a question from the media, during a press encounter.

Information on the matter has given traces to persons, suspected to have directly set the fire; as well as persons behind the arson. A connection links it to a raging pharmaceutical procurement battle waged against certain persons behind over invoiced contracts and expired drugs. The circle of this drama is believed to have staged the arson to curtail the raging arguments calling for the arrest and prosecution of those criminals behind the unsound procurements and supplies at the Pharmaceutical Directorate at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

It is not clear what others intend to use political office to do. But the evidence available suggests, that public space is used to advance ego bloating to shore fame, gain, glory and status. Officially, public office is meant to serve society. But in practice, it is a subtle instrument used by patients of inferiority complex to detail their greedy quest to deprive the vulnerable and destroy the structure of systems for equity.

The unofficial song used to welcome the NPP government of President Akufo Addo, is one rendered by a female soprano gospel singer, Diana Asamoah – Obi N’begye Me O. And those lost for words at the shock of his monumental failure are giving secondary interpretations to the lyrics of the song, now. It is the official song of farewell to such bad governance and insensitivity.

