Exhibitors of the 2017 Ghana Garden and Flower Fair Awarded

By Gifty Arthur

Most exhibitors, who participated in this year’s Ghana Garden and Flower and Fair, have been honoured by Stratcom Africa, the brain behind the fair.

The awards were to acknowledge their contribution to the sector, encourage them and most importantly for excelling in the area of flowering and gardening at their respective work places.

The event, held at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Part on Monday, September 4, 2017, to bring to a close, the 2017 edition of the show, had the likes of Labidi Beach Hotel, receiving the Best Hotel Garden award; Akai House Clinic, bagging the Best Medical Facility Garden; while The Signature, took home the Best Hospitality Facility Garden award.

Others were; The Best Private Garden to Vetsa Odoi; Best Herbs and Spices Garden-St Ives, Best Factory Garden-Interphone going to Green It Is; Best Exhibition Booth snatched by Souvenirs.

Other awards went to what organizers categorized as “Loyal Exhibitors” which went to Kadnice-Garden and Outdoors, Proven Ag Solution, Abui Semormey, Hortserve Landscape Consult, EcoFibres Ghana Limited, Alpha Beta Flora, Alexander Rose, Look and Love Garden Limited among others. Meanwhile, of the categories designed for churches went to no one because according to organizers, no church met their expectation.

In a brief comment, the Chief Executive of Strategic Communications Africa Limited, Ms Esther Cobbah, thanked all participants, resource persons, quests and the general public for playing different roles to make the programme hugely successful.

She said, the programme which started with few exhibitors, have over hundred and hoped that next year it would even get better.

According to the communication expert, different programmes added to the fair, made it even better with wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia, attending the fashion show night.

Others were musical night, fireworks, networking, forum and others which attract many people.

Ms Cobbah, encouraged the public to buy into the idea of planting flowers or keeping gardens in their homes to make the country beautiful and make money out of the horticulture and floriculture industry.

Headmistress of Wesley Girls Senior High School in Cape Coast, Betty Djokoto, said there was a lot one can get from the industry.

Enumerating the importance of flowers and gardening in schools, Mrs. Dzokoto said, “it provides healthy outdoor activity for students and brings balance to the intense academic activities that take place in the confines of a classroom”.

Zeroing on what is done at her school, Mrs Dzokoto said “At Wesley Girls’ High School, we have a culture of tending lawns to keep them green on houses basis. In our small way, we try to keep the environment beautiful with flowers and plants.

“This contributes to the standards of excellence we strive to maintain. We believe in providing a beautiful and healthy environment for our students,” Mrs Djokoto stated,” she noted.

She implored other educational institutions to take the campaign to plant flowers and keep gardens seriously to enjoy the benefits they bring.

“I therefore urge all education institutions at all levels to take the issue of gardens and flowers important. I appeal to heads of schools to help drive the message home to help make this possible”, she said.

A participant Afi, gave tips on how to keep beautiful flowers or gardens, saying flowers must be spoken to with pleasant words for them to blossom.