Eurozone economic growth gathering pace

The eurozone notched up growth of 0.6percent in the second quarter of the year, official Eurostat figures showed.

The figure, puts annual growth in the 19-country bloc at 2.1percent since a year ago.

First-quarter growth, was revised down slightly from 0.6percent to 0.5 percent.

Other figures released on Monday, showed unemployment in the zone was at its lowest since 2009, building on the picture of improving economic health across the area.

Last Friday, figures showed, Spain’s economy grew by 0.9 percent in the second quarter, suggesting the country’s economy, had finally grown back to the size it was before the financial crisis.