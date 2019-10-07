EU gifts drones, digital equipment to EPA

By Gifty Arthur

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has benefited from a gesture from the European Union (EU) to support government effort aimed at regulating small scale mining for the protection of the environment.

The 48, 000 Euros equipment was donated last Friday by the EU’s Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP), implemented by the Spanish public foundation FIIAPP. It is the second time EU, is donating to the EPA for the same course.

At a short ceremony at the Ministry on Friday, the Sector Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, said the drones have come at an opportune time, because EPA is engaging people, especially in the mining sector.

He said without the drones, these people, including officials of the EPA, always find it difficult to cover vast areas of land. Using the drones, he said every concession area, could be covered and miners, who have license but mine beyond what they have permitted to, can be identified and punished accordingly.

“The presentation of these eleven drones, will help them expand their activities and it’s coming at the right time because, EPA is engaging a few specifically for monitoring in the mining sector and so this is very good indeed”

He said, “the drones and accessories the EPA is receiving today, will go a long way to enhance the monitoring of mining activities and other projects across the country and promised to make good use of the materials donated”.

According to him, “Environmental Governance is a key pillar in Ghana’s National Environment Policy and this is key component of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme”.

The Minister, said the mandatory week compliance monitoring activities in the environment, has become a challenge, but was quick to add that government is on course to resource agencies involved to carry out their mandate.

“Week compliance monitoring of activities in the environment, particularly small-scale mining is a major challenge and Government is committed to improving the capacity of Agencies responsible for the protection and management of the environment”.

He assured, the equipment would be put to it intended use.

EU’s Ambassador of delegation, Acconcia, said her outfits was pleased to support Ghana, because the EU has the preservation of the environment at the core of its values and polices.

She said, the Union has a long partnership with Ghana, as there has been a close dialogue between the two parties with a strong cooperation.

“We share a common agenda in promoting peace and security, regional integration, democracy, rule of law, human right, trade and economic growth for sustainability development.”

As part of the short programme, a short video was shown displaying the work so far done with the previous drones donated.

Drones and tablets are currently being used to monitor compliance of small scale mines in different regions of Ghana. They are safer, faster and more cost-effective for mapping and monitoring large areas for environmental protection, environmental management and environmental investigation.

Drones are ideal for mapping – a 5kg drone can fly for several hours and send back pictures with a pixel resolution of up to one metre. Hovering at a height of only 200 metres, the potential issue of cloud cover obscuring the ground is virtually eliminated.

A drone can provide crystal-clear images of any tropical rainforest or conserved wetland during any single day of the year.