Establish Special Fund For Abused Journalists-MP

By Patrick Biddah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is advocating for Special Fund that will be accessed by Journalists that are attacked in the line of their duties.

He said this fund, would help Journalists who are abused and left with various form of injuries in the line of their duties and responsibilities.

Mr Ablakwa was a making a statement on the floor of Parliament yesterday to mark the United Nations’ Day to end impunity for crimes against Journalists which is commemorated every year on November 2.

The Special Fund, he further suggested would help Journalists who want to pursue legal action against their assailants.

The MP, who is also the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, indicated that the phenomenon is becoming worrying.

He enumerated a number of abuses of Journalists among which has resulted in the murder of an investigative Journalist with the Tiger PI Eye , Ahmed Hussein Suale, whose murder occurred on January 8, this year.

In his view, the country can do better in swiftly apprehending culprits, adding that decisive steps must be taken to address the recurrent attacks.

“Mr Speaker, it is paramount that a country, we take decisive steps in addressing recurrent attacks against Journalists which mostly go unpunished. Some law enforcement agencies who are tasked with protecting the rights of citizens flout these rules with impunity and if left unattended may not only be spelling doom for Journalism but for also all citizens “,he stressed.

He further made reference to the working conditions of Journalists, explaining that impunity against Journalists can come in different forms including denying them decent working conditions.

“when governments deliberately boycott media platforms and also deny them adverts with the view to financially emasculate the press ,all these perpetuates impunity against the inky fraternity “,he added.

Contributing to the statement, the MP for Keta , Richard Quashigah ,cautioned media owners not to abuse their platforms by carrying themselves as Journalists when they go to sit on their media outlets to make all manner of utterances.

The most important thing, he noted was for these media order owners to treat their Journalists well by paying them well.

The MP of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, said he was not justifying the attacks on Journalists, but expects Journalists to report the truth.