Epitome Of Arrogance Ursula Owusu Endorses The Behavior Of Colleague

On July 12, 2019, the Sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, indulged in a dangerous tomfoolery when she told an intern with the Multimedia group, her request for an interview is disrespectful.

“Who gave you the permission to call me to speak to me directly like that?’ she sternly told Rahinatu Abdul Bach who is also a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

“You don’t respect…please go off,” she spoke in Twi before dropping the line.

The only offence of Rahinatu is that, she is an intern and so has no right to interview a minister of State.

To the chagrin of most Ghanaians, who are still processing the rude behavior of the Cecilia Dapaah, her colleague minister, who is not new to controversy and unruly behavior, Ursuala Owusu Ekuful, minister of Communications, has jumped to her defence.

In a facebook post, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said: “This chronic disrespect for political officeholders in Ghana is getting quite nauseating”, adding: “Try getting into the office of a minister anywhere in the world without an appointment and see if you’ll be allowed in”.

About a month ago, when president Akufo-Addo, made a mockery of himself in Vancouver Canada, when he was asked about women participation in our national life, Ursula Owusu , as well as other female ministers, held a press conference to support the statement of the president that, women are not pushing hard enough.

Rahinatu is among the few women, who are trying to make a life in a male dominated profession, Cecilia Dapaah and Ursula Owusu, should not kill her zeal, before she even begin.

This newspaper begs to disagree totally with Ursula and her cohorts, who think ministers, are special breed that deserve different treatment.

Rudely telling the young lady, she has no right to interview you is irrepressible, indefensible and callous. It is absurd and unimaginable women in politics can throw decency and civility to the wind and resort to a demeaning, embarrassing and needless approach to a matter that should have been handled maturely.