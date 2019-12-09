Episcopal Relief & Development Provides Emergency Assistance After Severe Flooding in Ghana

Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting the Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organization (ADDRO) after severe flooding in northern Ghana earlier this fall.

In September and October of 2019, the Upper East Region of Ghana and most of northern Ghana experienced torrential rains, causing the Bagre Dam to overflow. Widespread flooding impacted farmland and homes, displacing over 26,000 people and destroying their livelihoods. Approximately 6,000 houses were partially damaged or destroyed. In addition, the standing water has exposed women and children to health risks such as malaria and other waterborne illnesses.

With the support of Episcopal Relief & Development, ADDRO, the relief and development arm of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale in northern Ghana, is building on their networks of health volunteers and other community relationships to provide critical relief kits for impacted families. These kits include rice, maize, beans, cooking oil, salt, soap, mattresses and mosquito nets. ADDRO is working closely with government agencies to avoid duplication of assistance so that the most vulnerable are reached.

“Many of the impacted families are participants in ADDRO and Episcopal Relief & Development’s early childhood development program,” said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer, Disaster Response and Risk Reduction for Episcopal Relief & Development. “These existing relationships helped us to quickly identify where help was most needed. We remain committed to supporting these communities as they begin to rebuild.”

Please pray for all the individuals and families affected by the flooding. To learn more about Episcopal Relief & Development’s disaster risk reduction work, visit www.episcopalrelief.org/disaster-risk-reduction.