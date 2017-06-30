Entries For The Ghana Garden And Flower Awards Announced

Entries for the 2017 Ghana Garden and Flower Show Awards have officially been announced. Entries are open from Wednesday June 28 to August 4, 2017.Award entry forms can be obtained from the Spectator newspaper, websites of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (www.gardenandflowergh.com) and Stratcomm Africa (www.stratcomm-africa.com) as well as from the Stratcomm Africa head office in Accra.

The Awards, which were inaugurated at the 2015 Ghana Garden and Flower Show, are designed to celebrate gardening achievements in Ghana and exemplary work with regards to gardening and flower cultivation. The competition is open to all homes, organizations and institutions within Ghana.

Categories for this year’s Awards include Best Hotel Garden, Best School Garden, Best Religious Institution Garden, Best Corporate Garden, Best Hospitality Facility Garden, Best Medial Facility Garden, Best Private Garden, Best Factory Garden, Best Ornamental Garden and Best Herbs and Spices Garden.

Judges assess all submitted entries by considering their attractiveness and visual Impact, floricultural and horticultural excellence and overall presentation. Winners will be named and awarded at an award ceremony that will take place during the closing ceremony of the 5th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show Event on 4th September 2017.

Previous winners of the Ghana Garden and Flower Awards include Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Labadi Beach Hotel, Action Chapel, Rattray Park and Lincoln Community School, Mr. Kwesi Acheampong, Madam Juliet Edwards, Jane Banning, Akai Clinic and Ridge Church among others.

Mrs. Arafua Anning Apaloo, a judge on the Awards says “participation in this competition is growing and it shows the impact the Ghana Garden and Flower Show is making”.

Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, initiators and organizers of the show, Ms. Esther Cobbah says ‘we look forward to celebrating more winners during this 5th anniversary of the show. There are amazing gardens in Ghana and the more we appreciate these, the more people feel encouraged to contribute to making Ghana greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier and more beautiful through gardening and flower cultivation.

Eligible participants can enter by downloading and completing the Entry Form from the GGFS website- www.gardenandflowergh.com and the Stratcomm Africa website. Entry forms must be attached to an email with two colour photographs of the garden and sent to gardensandflowers@stratcomm-africa.com. Entries can also be sent by post or courier to

P. O. BOX. TF 149, Trade Fair La – Accra.