Empowerment Worship Centre To Offer Free Medical Care And Other Benefits At Lifecheck 2019

The Empowerment Worship Centre, led by its Lead Pastor, Prophet Gideon Danso, has announced its plans for the church’s annual Medical and Back-to-School Programme, popularly known as LifeCheck.

LifeCheck, initiated in 2014, is aimed at touching the lives of the needy in our society.

This initiative spearheaded by Empowerment Care Foundation – the church’s Social Responsibility Department – focuses on supporting families with their medical needs as well as providing school supplies for children. This explains why LifeCheck is scheduled to coincide with the beginning of the school year.

The 6th edition of LifeCheck, scheduled to take place at the Abelemkpe School park on August 31, 2019, will offer a wide range of free medical services, including dental and general medical care, eye clinic, ultra-scan, ECG, X-ray, surgical care, wound dressing and laboratory checks for (Hepatitis B, Malaria, Hemoglobin, Blood sugar, Prostatic Specific Antigen), etc. The Church will also offer Non-Medical Services such as donation of clothes, school bags and other school supplies, food and Bibles. Participants of LifeCheck 2019 will also get to enjoy free registration onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In announcing the 2019 edition of LifeCheck, Prophet Gideon Danso, stressed on the importance of giving back to our fellow human beings, especially to those who are not in a position to payback.

He further urged all to support the initiative by donating clothes, educational items and medical supplies, as well as volunteer their time, to support the vision of reaching out to 20,000 people this year.

Residents in and around Abelemkpe, Nima, Maamobi. Alajo, Abofu, Achimota and its surrounding areas, are being entreated to take advantage of this initiative by the Empowerment Worship Centre.

Since 2014, LifeCheck, has reached out to over 31,000 people with free medical services and back-to-school items.