Employees Must Own Their Businesses.

Circumstances in life can bring the world to a halt. COVID-19 has since proven to be one. It was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, China and has since spread globally, resulting in an ongoing pandemic.

The outbreak has led to the loss of lives and economic crisis. Many employees have been laid off due to the economic trauma the pandemic brought with it.

According to the ILO Monitor third edition: COVID-19 and the world of work, almost 1.6 billion informal economy workers ( representing the most vulnerable in the labour market), out of a worldwide total of 2 billion and a global workforce of 3.3 billion, have suffered massive damage to theor capacity to earn a living.

More than 700,000 jobs have been closed due to the novel coronavirus, according to the data from the Department of Labor.

More than 60% of those job losses were experienced by women, who lost more jobs than men in most sectors impacted by eliminated positions, according to a report from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Most losses for both men and women occurred in the leisure and hospitality industries.

In Ghana, the Ghana Employers Association has said, it does not expect its members to lay off workers to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their bottom line.

However, employees in the hospitality and mining sector especially casual workers have been laid off.

This points to the reason why employees, both temporary and permanent, need to set up their own businesses before the situation aggravates. They need to save up little of what they earn in order to bootstrap during times such as this one.

This is to ensure that, even if workers are laid off, they will have their own jobs to rely on so to earn a living.

How can workers start up a side business while working full time?

First, check in with your current employer. Find, read and understand all employment documents: employment terms and aggreement, basically anything with your signature. Once you have done this, set up your business correctly. Do not work on your business on company time as this may get you fired.

Use your time wisely. Time is your most valuable asset. Write out your schedules every week and all your commitments, decide on the ones you can cut. Make sure you work for the hours your full time job demands.You can work on your side job during your free hours.

Test your product or service. Will you be willing to buy your own product and why? Test the market and the price. Most entrepreneurs failed in setting up their own businesses due to product validation. If you offer a sevice, start with freelancing. Start obtaining gigs to build a client base and foundation for your business.

Be lean. Ensure that you don’t spend lavishly even once your business starts to turn a profit. Staying lean will build your reserve and allow you to achieve your ultimate goal faster.

Outsource is the fifth step to take. Here, you need to identify areas of weakness or items you simply do not have time to do and outsource. Social media has become a common place to advertise products and services to earn a lot. Consider it.

Starting your own business can seem daunting, but there are many resources to help you along the way. Having a full time job might make the process longer, but it will also give the financial support and stability you need to be successful in the long run. Make sure to get started as soon as you can even the smallest step foward is still forward progress.

Nyanzah Benedicta,

Level 300 student of Ghana Institute of Journalism.