Emirates wins 13th consecutive World’s Best Inflight Entertainment award at Skytrax

Emirates has won World’s Best Inflight Entertainment award for a record 13th year at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017. The airline also picked up the award for Best First Class Comfort Amenities.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are considered a global benchmark of airline excellence. This year’s results were decided by 19.8 million customers across 105 countries. The survey reviewed over 320 airlines from August 2016 to May 2017.

World’s Best Inflight Entertainment since launch

Emirates’ inflight entertainment system, ice, was launched in 2003 and has continually led the industry since, winning best in class for 13 years running.

Today, ice features over 2,500 channels of entertainment, including the latest blockbuster movies, award-winning television box sets, live TV, music and computer games. Emirates’ commitment to providing a superior inflight experience is anchored in continued product enhancement. In the last year, 28% more entertainment has been added including more varied content giving customers more choices than ever.

New content on ice includes free expert-led LinkedIn Learning courses that cover topics such as Leadership, General Management, Marketing, and Creative Lifestyle. Emirates has also added uTalk language courses to its learning zone on ice. The series of videos offer beginner lessons for travellers to pick up Arabic, German, French, Spanish or Italian during their flight.

Emirates has invested heavily in connectivity and Live TV on board – today 129 aircraft offer Live TV, including 16 A380s. Wi-Fi connectivity is available on 86% of the fleet with more being upgraded each month. Emirates offers customers across all classes 20MB of free Wi-Fi and each month about 800,000 passengers connect while inflight.

Best First Class Comfort Amenities

Emirates clinched the Best First Class Comfort Amenities at this year’s Skytrax awards following a recent product overhaul across all cabins aimed at enhancing comfort in the air. Among the new products introduced last year is a luxury spa range from award-winning Irish brand VOYA. The skincare line was created exclusively for Emirates and is available in the signature A380 shower spa on board and in the First and Business Class washrooms.

Emirates has also partnered with luxury Italian brand Bulgari for its latest designs of the airline’s exclusive kit bags. The new set of amenity kits for both First and Business Class feature Bulgari’s woody floral fragrance – Eau Parfumée au thé noir – and contain skincare essentials to keep customers feeling fresh and pampered throughout the flight.

In December, Emirates also introduced the world’s first moisturising lounge wear in its First Class cabins. The suits use Hydra Active Microcapsule Technology which is designed to keep skin hydrated during the flight. They are accompanied by a plush, faux sheep-skin blanket in First Class for a comfortable night’s sleep.

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, with an extensive network that has grown to offer its customers a choice of 156 destinations in 83 countries across six continents, with convenient connections through its hub in Dubai.