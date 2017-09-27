Emirates Welcomes its 100th A380 Aircraft with Special Fare Offers

Emirates, the world’s best airline according to TripAdvisor 2017, will celebrate a milestone in aviation history when it welcomes the delivery of its 100th A380 aircraft later this year. To celebrate the occasion, Emirates is offering Ghanaian travellers special fares on return Economy Class and Business Class tickets to select destinations across its network including London, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

Economy Class fares to London, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt and Amsterdam are $699 and for Business Class $2,699 for Rome and Frankfurt, $2,749 for Amsterdam, $2,999 for Paris and $3,099 for London. The special fares are available for a limited time only and must be booked between September 25, and October 5, 2017, with travel taking place between 25 September – November 30, 2017 and January 13 to March 22, 2018. Blackout dates and further terms and conditions apply.

The Emirates A380 has been in service for over nine years, and Emirates remains the world’s largest operator of the aircraft. The award-winning airline now operates A380 flights to 48 destinations across six continents, almost a third of its global network. This year Emirates introduced the A380 on routes to Sao Paulo, Casablanca and Nice. The airline also operates an A380 on one of its four daily flights between Johannesburg and Dubai.

On the Emirates A380, First Class passengers can relax in one of 14 flat-bed, massage-equipped Private Suites. The cabin also has two exquisitely designed on board Shower Spas, ensuring a revitalised and refreshed arrival. Business Class passengers can relax in seats that convert to flat beds up to 87 inches (two metres) long, whilst those travelling in Economy Class can stretch out in seats with a pitch of up to 33 inches. Across all classes, travellers can enjoy a vast selection of over 2,500 channels on its award winning inflight entertainment system, ice. The newest version of the Emirates A380 features the widest individual in-seat Economy Class screens in the industry, measuring in at 13.3 inches.

Emirates flies daily between Dubai and Accra providing Ghanaians with convenient access to more than 150 destinations around the world.

For more information on other destinations available under the offer, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, contact your travel agent or visit www.emirates.com/gh