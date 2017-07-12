Emirates Extends its Dubai Special Fare and Free Visa Offer

Emirates has extended its offer to Ghanaian travellers to visit Dubai with a special Economy and Business Class return airfare that includes a free Visa, a free third piece of luggage of up to 23 kg and a “My Emirates Pass”.

Under the special offer, an Economy Class ticket from Accra to Dubai costs USD 599 and Business Class USD 4,499. The fare offer is subject to availability, specific terms and conditions and for a limited time only. Tickets must be booked between 11 July and 24 July 2017, while travel must take place between 11 July and 30 November 2017. The cost of the ticket includes airport taxes.

Voted by travellers as the Best Airline in the World in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice® Awards, Emirates is also offering a free 30 day visa for the United Arab Emirates (subject to approval by immigration authorities), a 3rd piece of luggage of up to 23kg for Economy Class and up to 32kg for Business Class, as well as a My Emirates Pass, which is can be used for exclusive offers and discounts across Dubai.

The My Emirates Pass, which is valid for use until 31 August 2017, gives customers special discounts at over 120 world class restaurants and hotel dining outlets in Dubai. Exclusive offers are also available on a range of leisure activities including visits to championship golf courses, thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, visit www.emirates.com/english/offers/4221290/my-emirates-pass.

With year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings, Dubai offers something for the whole family. Visitors to Dubai can use My Emirates Pass to enjoy some of the city’s newest attractions including must-see places like Dubai Parks and Resorts featuring three theme parks: Bollywood Parks™ Dubai, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, as well as the region’s first LEGOLAND® Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park.

The city also offers a wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets.

On all Emirates’ flights, customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the airline’s ice system, which offers over 2500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids’ meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.

In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers will experience the world famous hospitality from Emirates’ multinational cabin crew while enjoying chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages.

Emirates flies daily from Accra to Dubai. To book, or for more information on fares, terms and conditions, please visit www.emirates.com/gh or visit the local Emirates office or your travel agent.