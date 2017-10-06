Emirates and flydubai partnership announces first codeshare routes

Following the commencement of their partnership, Emirates and flydubai, today announced that Emirates will expand its network to 29 flydubai destinations across three continents.

The new partner network, through its codeshare, will offer greater frequency and easier access to more global destinations with the advantage of connecting baggage to the final destination. Passengers can book from 03 October on Emirates.com, through the Emirates Contact Centres or the travel agents network with travel commencing from 29 October 2017.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Chairman of flydubai, said, “This is an exciting first step in unlocking the benefits of the partnership for passengers who will have the opportunity to enjoy the unique advantages each airline offers as well as greater choice and flexibility when connecting via Dubai. This is just the start and as we expand the partner network in the coming months we will open up more opportunities for our passengers to explore the world.”

Throughout the customer journey Emirates and flydubai will deliver a product experience reflective of their unique brand characteristics. When booked together, as part of the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in both Business and Economy Classes.

Connecting in Dubai’s aviation hub offers a smooth transfer experience and under the new partnership passengers will benefit from a reduced minimum connection time (MCT) between Emirates’ home in Terminal 3 and flydubai’s in Terminal 2 of 120 minutes.

Today’s announcement is an initial phase of the extensive agreement that will, in future phases, see the creation of additional city pair connections as the codeshare agreement is expanded and both airlines’ networks are optimised.

More benefits for frequent flyers

In this first phase of the partnership, Emirates Skywards members can earn Skywards miles and Skywards Tier Miles on codeshare flights as per the existing Skywards mileage programme.

In addition to the Emirates free checked baggage allowance, Skywards Premium members can also enjoy their extra checked baggage allowances of 20kg (Platinum members), 16kg (Gold members) and 12kg (Silver members) on codeshare flights operated by flydubai.

Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members travelling on codeshare flights can access flydubai’s Business Check-in counters and receive priority tags.

Further benefits for members of each airlines’ frequent flyer and loyalty programmes will be announced in due course.

Emirates and flydubai partnership codeshare destinations

Asmara (Eritrea)

Belgrade (Serbia)

Kiev Zhulyany (Ukraine)

Juba (South Sudan)

Krasnodar (Russia)

Samara (Russia)

Kazan (Russia)

Mineralnye Vody (Russia)

Odessa (Ukraine)

Prague (Czech Republic)

Rostov-on-Don (Russia)

Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Skopje (Macedonia)

Sofia (Bulgaria)

Tbilisi (Georgia)

Kuwait (Kuwait)

Baku (Azerbaijan)

Lucknow (India)

Ahwaz (Iran)

Bandar Abbas (Iran)

Esfahan (Iran)

Lar (Iran)

Shiraz (Iran)

Najaf (Iraq)

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)

Muscat (Oman)

Salalah (Oman)

Yekaterinburg (Russia)