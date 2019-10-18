Elizabeth Bernasko joins Speciallady Awareness Foundation to fete with children in December

Elizabeth Amoaa, the Founder of Speciallady Awareness, has been making waves with her condition as a woman born with two wombs, two cervix and two vagina passages and suffers from endometriosis, ovarian cysts and uterine fibroids.

She visits Ghana regularly to raise awareness about her condition. In April 2019, she carried out an outreach programme and donated over 20,000 items such as sanitary towels, clothing, children’s story books and medical essentials to the needy in various Ghanaian communities.

Aside her Speciallady advocacy, she also engages in community feeding and visiting rural areas to provide basic needs like clothing, educational materials, toys, food etc. Her community donations have been going on for eight years now.

In December 2019, she will be collaborating with Elizabeth Bernasko, a budding activist and student at the University of Warwick. She is the Founder and President of Warwick’s Ghanaian Society and an executive member of the Warwick Africa Summit team.

Additionally, she is the co-founder of ‘DiasporaDidYouknow’. D.D.Y.K which is a charity initiative to mobilise young Ghanaians in student led societies within the UK to make meaningful contributions to Ghana’s development, in accordance with the ‘Millennium Development Goals for 2030’ as detailed by the Ghanaian government.

Using collective fundraising as a tool, her organisation aims to simultaneously raise awareness and support sustainable developmental goals by the public and non-governmental organisations.

Elizabeth Bernasko was recently awarded Miss Eloquent 2019 during the Miss Ghana UK beauty pageant.

‘Spending Time Together’ is a community outreach that aims to feed 200 children in Nima, Accra (Ghana).

These two advocates decided that since Christmas is a festive season where people must show love by giving, they will be feeding and spending time with some less privileged children.

Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah