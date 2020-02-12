Ejisu Queenmother reacts to Ejisuman SHS Girls Issue

Nana Yaa Asantewa II, Queenmother of Ejisu in the Ashanti region, has welcomed the decision by Management of the Ejisuman Senior High School (SHS) to expel some seven female students of the school.

The queenmother, who said she was saddened by the conduct of the students, said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other students.

The seven final year female students, were expelled after authorities found them guilty of the possession of mobile phones which is prohibited in basic and high schools and for “intentionally uploading a video on social media where unprintable words that border on sex were spewed out.”

The students were sacked from the boarding house effective February 6, 2020, pending a final determination of their fate by the school’s board, a letter to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education said.

Reacting to their expulsion, Nana Yaa Asantewa II, on Adom TVs morning show, Badwam, said in spite of her feeling of sadness, she saw the girls’ expulsion from the boarding house as necessary.

She said such an action sent a message to other students that lawlessness was not going to be entertained in the school.

“I am really saddened about this issue because I have created a virgin’s club where I train these young ones on how to live a chaste life but they never seem to learn,” she said.

Nana Yaa Asantewa II, said she would personally visit the school and interact with the students on the need to uphold good moral values.

