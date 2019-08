Source: Myjoyonline.com

Government has declared Monday, August 12, a public holiday.

This is in respect of Muslims celebration of the festival of sacrifice (‘Eid-ul-Adha’) which falls on Sunday, August 11 worldwide.

A statement signed by the Interior Minister Thursday said in view of the fact that August, 11, 2019 falls on a Sunday, President Akufo-Addo “has by Executive Instrument, declared Monday as an additional public holiday to be observed as such throughout the country.”