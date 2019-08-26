Effisco Alumni Donates to Alma Mater

By: Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Effiduase

The past students association of Effiduase Senior High School as known as Effisco Global Group (IGG) has refurbished he computer laboratory of their alma mater. The group also provided 20 desktop computers and a digital projector, as part of their efforts to help the school improve on its performance in Information Communication Technology Examination (WASSCE).

The donation was in response to an appeal made by the headmistress of the school, Dr. Mrs. Grace Amo-Agyei, to stakeholders to help rehabilitate the dilapidated computer laboratory.

She said that the lack of computers negatively affected the teaching and learning of the subject and that had resulted in the poor performance of the students in the subject at the WASSCE.

A five-member delegation of the past students led by Dr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi, officially handed over the equipped computer laboratory to the school.

He understood the critical role ICT played in the development of individuals and the nation adding that every step should be taken to ensure that EFFISCO students acquired the relevant skills in the subject for the increasingly competitive world.

Dr. Mrs. Amo Agyei, the headmistress of the school lauded the alumni9 for their prompt response to her appeal.

She, said such collaboration was not only necessary to improve educational stands at the school but should be expanded to include mentoring programmes to better equip the students with the needed training to survive on the job market.

She urged the alumni to continue to support the school and make it comparable o any first-class school in the country.