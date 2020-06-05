Effects Of Dirty Surroundings.

Ghana, to most other countries is known to be one of the dirtiest countries in the world. Looking at our capital city Accra and some other cities like Takoradi, Cape Coast , Koforidua , just to mention few, all contribute to the reason why Ghana is ranked 17th most dirtiest country in the world.

People from different regions in Ghana, believe that they could find greener pastures in the capital city (Accra) therefore they move into the city even though they have know where to lay their heads. This has led to an overpopulation in the city and people build their houses where they aren’t suppose to build leading to an uncontrollable amount of slum in the city and for rubbish, they just dumped in any available space one can find. Gutters, rivers, ponds are all filled with rubbish and even most bus stations and market places are filthy.

Living in an unclean environment constitute to an unhealthy life. Deaths of new babies being born , mental illness, heart diseases, cancer and diabetes are some of the sicknesses which can be caused by dirty water and inadequate housing. Diseases like cholera, malaria, and diarrhea are easily outbreak in Ghana and before it gets to the attention of the health authorities in Ghana, a lot of lives would already be lost. According to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency (UNICEF) Malaria is the leading cause of deaths for children under five .

Another critical period is during the first 30 days of a child’s life (the new born period). More than half infant deaths in Ghana happen within the first month of life.

Where a person lives is guide to longevity, if we all contribute and keep our surroundings clean, we also protect ourselves from getting a lot of diseases and the government can use the money which would be used to import drugs to cure these diseases for other developmental projects to better the economy and the lives of the citizens.

By BERNARD DANSO

GHANA INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM