ECOWAS Protocol: We’ll ensure Ghana’s security is not compromised- Ayorkor Botchwey

By Gifty Arthur

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said Ghana is committed to ensuring that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol on free movement, is well implemented for the benefit of all Member States.

However, Madam Botchwey, said Ghana would not compromise on it security simply because of the implementation of the protocol.

The Minister, said this during a two-day advocacy and sensitization campaign for free movement and migration in Accra.

In a statement delivered on her behalf by a Deputy Minister, Charles Owiradu, said Ghana on her part, has since the establishment of the protocol on free movement in 1979implemented certain policies and programmes aimed at promoting and enhancing it complete implementation.

She mentioned the registration of the National Identification Authority’s ECOWAS Card, which she said has issued approximately 560, 000 cards, as one of the many programmes that are being used to promote this course.

Again, Ghana has in the same fashion, made it less difficult for persons and goods to move in and out of the country by removing the security check points on the highways.

To ensure that Ghanaians understand issues relating to the integration and effective implementation of the protocol, the Ministry this year alone, has organized three events for stakeholders and the general public on the ECOWAS Brown Cards, the ETLS and the regional and continental integration.

There were also discussions with the Parliamentary-Select Committee on Trade, on matters relating to the Right of Establishment and many other intentions yet to be carried out.

“I would therefore like to reiterate the commitment of the Government of Ghana to working closely with the ECOWAS Commission in ensuring the implementation of the protocol of free movement for the benefit of all Member States”.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said, it was true that colonial demarcation of borders has contributed in hindering in free movement of people in Member States pointing out that, enhanced rules and regulations by national institutions have as well led to unprecedented changes and distortions which have further restricted these movements.

Among others, the advocacy and sensitization campaign the understanding and appreciation of the Protocol relating to Free Movement of Persons, Residence and Establishment, together with its supplementary protocols as well as issues relating to the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card would be deepened so that Members courage, determination and commitment towards the effective implementation at the protocols will be enhanced.

On her part, the International Organisation for Migration’s (IOM) Chief of Mission in Ghana, Togo and Benin, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, said the campaign is not to stop migration as the IOM’s believe is that migration “is here to stay and it is an integral part of the world we live in. Migration is inevitable, due to demography and crises, demand for labour, socio-economic disparities among countries, environmental degradation and other driving factors”.

She said today, one in every seven person in the world is a migrant adding roughly, one billion people- and billions more are impacted by migration on a daily basis. Mrs Lopez-Ekra said despite the adoption of the ECOWAS Protocol of Free Movement of Persons and Goods ECOWAS community citizens continue to experience tremendous hardship in their quest to cross Member State borders.

To this end, she said the need to protect these migrants travelling throughout the ECOWAS region is crucial as mobility and migration offer so many opportunities for the development of the region which would not be fully realized if migrants from ECOWAS countries continue to suffer from abuse and exploitation while on the move.

“This is why awareness raising, sensitization and advocacy such as the campaign that we are launching today as key in getting the message out there”, she said.

The two-day event was organized by the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry, the Economic Community of West African States and the International Organisation for Migration.