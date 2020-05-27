EC Should Thread Cautiously With the Compilation of New Voters’ Register

Sadly in Ghana, when it comes to the organization of elections, we attach nonexistent sacredness and importance to human life.

Anytime, we are about to hold an election, most especially when a new voters’ register is to be compiled, it is not without mayhem and bloodshed.

Since the Electoral Commission (EC) announced its intention to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections, various actors, especially the two major political parties have drawn their swords out.

If the purpose of seeking political office is to serve the people, one wonders why there is so much noise in our polity anytime we are about to have an election.

The reason, in the opinion of this newspaper, is borne out of the intransigent position taken by the EC, which seem to satisfy the governing party. The EC, is behaving like the proverbial monkey; see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.

Much as this newspaper, holds nothing against the Election Management Body, for its decision to compile the register, we believe that prevailing circumstances hold sway any rationalization for such a move.

The coronavirus, nicknamed COVID-19, which was first announced in Wuhan Province in China in December, is not going anytime soon.

The unabated spread of the virus, with the uncertainty as to when a vaccine could be discovered, makes it dangerous to go the way the EC is going.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), gatherings are some of the quickest ways for the COVID-19 virus to spread exponentially, but it seems the EC, is yet to get the memo.

The country has reached the dangerous stage of community transmission, and it is devilish to hide under the umbrella of election to put the lives of Ghanaians at avoidable risk.

Time is also not on our side, from the compilation to exhibition to crossing all the T’s and dotting the I’s, it looks almost impossible to have the register in time for the elections.

Instructively, many voices of dissent have been echoed, from imminent persons in society, ordinary Ghanaians, religious leaders to Civil Society Organisations.

Many of these people, have not only kicked against the intended exercise, but have made proposals, as to how we can clean the current register to make it fit for purpose.

We cannot dictate to the EC, as to how it should go about its work, but we advise that, the EC, should keep an open mind, as they are consequences to every action.

Had I known, it is said is always at last.