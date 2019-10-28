EC opens applications for transfer of votes, proxy voting

The Electoral Commission (EC) has opened applications for the transfer of votes and proxy voting last Friday, October 25, 2019.

The applications, will be received at all of EC’s district offices across the country until November 4, 2019, when the process ends.

“Between 25th Oct and 4th Nov, 2019 All security personnel who previously registered in the Districts where they reside should contact the District Offices in their respective districts for a transfer of their votes to enable them vote in the special voting exercise scheduled for the 10th of December ahead of the 2019 referendum,” the Commission said in a press statement.

The EC also said in the statement that voters who transferred their votes to enable them to vote in the 2018 referenda will be required to go through the process of transferring their votes again because the 2018 exercise was temporary.

The full statement from the EC is published below.

TRANSFER OF VOTES & PROXY VOTING

The Electoral Commissioner wishes to announce for the information of the general public that:

Applications for the transfer of votes and proxy voting will be received at all District Offices throughout the country from Friday, 25th October to Monday, 4th November, 2019 Between 25th Oct and 4th Nov, 2019 All security personnel who previously registered in the Districts where they reside should contact the District Offices in their respective districts for a transfer of their votes to enable them vote in the special voting exercise scheduled for the 10th of December ahead of the 2019 referendum. The general public is hereby informed that the period for application for transfer of votes, special voting and proxy is between 25th Oct and 4th Nov, 2019 The public is hereby informed that voters who transferred their votes to enable them vote in the 2018 referenda will be required to go through the process of transferring their votes again as the 2018 transfer were temporal. Take note and act accordingly.

Signed

Mrs. Jean Mensah

Chairperson