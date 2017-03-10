Ec Boss Punches Ken Agyapong Over Sex-For-Job Comment

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, has broken her silence over accusation by New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong that, she offered sex to get her current position.

Mrs. Osei, is questioning why the legislator, does not give employment to those he sleeps with, if it is that simple?

“And in any case, this is a man who is sleeping with other women, so why haven’t you given this job through sexual favours?” she said.

According to the outspoken former boss of the National Commission and Civic Education boss (NCCE), she was not worried about Ken Agyapong’s comment, since it was clear the person in question, did not even know her.

“My sense of help should not come from somebody who really doesn’t know me”, she said, adding there were even more rewarding and less difficult jobs out there she could have used her body to acquire than the EC job position.

“If the person thinks that I got my job through sexual favour, surely there are other more rewarding and less difficult jobs, I could have used that sexual favour for”, she said.

The first female EC chairperson, said this when she appeared as a co-panelist on Joy FM’s Super Morning show on Wednesday to mark the annual International Women’s Day, a day set aside to celebrate women globally.

She was answering a question posed to her by Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who was the hostess of the special International Women’s Day edition of the morning show.

Wife of the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had wanted to know why women are constantly accused of trading sex for jobs, even when it is through hard work and chipped in how the EC boss felt about the MP’s unwarranted sexist’s attack on her person.

Mrs. Osei, who did not hesitate to comment on the issue said, men are like that, they tend to feel that some roles and jobs are meant for them only, and so anytime a woman tries to compete with them on that field, then they try to bring that woman down for their interest.

“But you see, you know that as a woman, you are coming into a space men think that they owe and men believe they should keep that space to themselves, so they are going to throw everything at you just to get you out of that space.

Once you recognize that, then you recognize that those kinds of comments for the disruption that they are and then you just focus on what you have been called to and to do an excellent job”, she eloquently said.

According to the astute lawyer, she draws her strength and inspiration from God, who she said, sent her to do the job she is been tasked to do and so do not care about what others say, because she gets her sense of self-esteem from God and not people.

“I don’t get my sense of self from people, I start from God, what God tells me is what matters to me. If God says go and do this assignment, I may not like the assignment, but I have to trust that there’s a reason why I have been asked to do it.

And also you believe that the person, who has sent you, will empower you to do it. And so for me, that is my starting point, so I go in with that confidence.

Sharing a platform with equally accomplished women such as former deputy finance Minister, Mona Quartey, Joyce Aryee of Salt and Light fame, and others, Mrs. Osei, said it was unacceptable how women are mistreated and are expected to be super human.

She said as women, the failure of one is regarded as failure for all, but when it’s about men; it is measured as an individual shortcoming.

“You know that yes, you are woman unlike men one woman’s failure is deemed to be the failure of all women, because remember, we don’t have the right to fail, to make mistakes, to be mediocre.

Men have been failing throughout history, but they do not think that other men should be judged by the failures of one man, but for women, it is different so you come in with that recognition.

So you know that you need to apply yourself, you need to work really hard, you need to be very diligent in what you are doing, you need to constantly add to your knowledge base and to your skills”, she enumerated.

In the heat of the 2016 electioneering campaign, the MP, who is fond of attacking anyone, without justification, stood on a platform at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, claiming Mrs. Osei, traded her body to get appointment from the then president, John Dramani Mahama.

The foul-mouthed MP, was supported by the then Women Organizer of the NPP, Otiko Afisa Djaba, who is now the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The MP who has two wives and also two children with MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, upon a second thought, came back to say that he was only joking after many, especially women roundly condemned him.

Later, he came back alleging that he knew what he was saying and that even wife of the president, Lordina Mahama, was not happy Mrs. Osei was appointed. But she never commented on the issue, until last Wednesday.