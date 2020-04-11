Eastern Region Records 28 COVID-19 Cases But Still Unlocked

The Eastern Region has recorded 28 cases of the novel coronavirus but interestingly, it is not on lockdown to restrict human movements, unliked Accra and Kumasi which were locked down with fewer cases.

The Eastern Region now has the third-highest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus cases, after Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

Media reports by Joy FM are that, the region until Good Friday had only one case, an Indian expatriate working with the Afcon construction company building the Tema-Akosombo rail project.

From the case of the Indian expatriate, more than a dozen were recorded, and later spiked to 28 cases in Eastern Region.

Reports that more cases were being recorded in the Eastern Region, have provoked the need for more testing centres to be opened across the country aside the two; Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR).

It is believed that additional testing centres will mean less pressure on the two and more test results made available faster and regularly especially contact tracing. These, according to experts The Herald spoke to, will get the country appreciate the full extent of the pandemic and be able to control the spread.

Manya Krobo Municipal Health Director, Bismarck Sarkodie is reported that 20 new cases had been confirmed.

Eight of the new cases were said to have been recorded in the Lower Manya Krobo District.

However, the deputy Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Antobre Boateng is said to have contradicted the Manya Krobo Municipal Health Director, saying only 15 cases had been confirmed.

But the new cases are confirmed results from among 244 persons who were quarantined at the Afcon Construction Company in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality where the Indian expatriate working on the Akosombo to Tema railway project tested positive for the virus in March.

Out of the 244 samples, 19 had contact with the Indian expatriate.

On April 9, 2020, the Eastern Regional Health Directorate announced that it had submitted a total of 373 samples of suspected coronavirus cases in the region to the Noguchi Memorial Institute, awaiting results.

It is not yet known if the new confirmed cases from the Eastern Region are part of the 65 new cases announced by the government, sending the national tally to 378.

The Ghana Health Service has yet to confirm the new cases announced by President Akufo-Addo during his sixth address to the nation on government’s measures to control the spread of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.

Earlier, Municipal Health Director, Bismarck Sarkodie, said they were expecting more results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research where the samples had been sent for testing.

The national case count as announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo Thursday night in his national address remains 378 with six deaths and four recoveries.

So far eight of the country’s 16 regions have recorded at least a case of the deadly infection.

These are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern and Central regions. The rest are Upper East, Upper West, Eastern and North East regions.

Meanwhile, Scientists at the University for Development Studies (UDS) say they can aid in the testing of Covid-19, if the government makes available a physical structure where testing can be conducted.

According to the scientist, they have the human capacity and the equipment to carry this task.

The five regions of the north currently have no testing centres and all samples for Covid-19 are sent to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) for testing.

But Head of the Department for Biotechnology under the faculty of Agriculture at the Nyankpala Campus, Dr Nelson Opoku, says if the government could help with the structure, they will be able to begin testing, to serve the area.

He said the department has the human resource already on standby for the exercise.

“We have a lot of young lecturers who are well versed in the use of the basic equipment for testing and some are already working with pathogens which can be used for testing this same Covid-19, as part of their teaching and research work.

“We also have the PCR and the RTPCI which are basically the equipment used for the testing,” he said.

According to Dr Opoku, “the only limitation we have now is space because the facility housing monocular lab, also houses the microbiology and for testing of Covid-19, it’s advisable to have this equipment housed in a separate environment.”

Dr Opoku added that the department has already purchased some containers which could be refurbished for work to start.

“Once the funds are available the containers can be fixed within two weeks for work to start,” he assured.

The Northern Regional Laboratory Scientist, Dr Abass Abdul Karim, who was at UDS to assess the setup said, he was impressed with the level of preparedness.

He said all they needed, was some additional safety to protect the researchers and the community.