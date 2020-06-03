Eastern Library Sensitizes Ghanaians on Ghana Library App

By Nana Yaa Safowaa

The Ghana Library Library Authority, has declared this year as “the Year of Learning” under the them 70 years of transforming minds through library services.

The Authority in 2019, introduced the Ghana Library App as part of that year’s Year of Reading declaration which is downloadable from Play Store or App Store to provide digital reading materials for users Nationwide and beyond.

For this reason, the Eastern Regional Library in the quest to promote reading and literacy on the App to the people of the region, has embarked on a street sensitisation and installation support to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic does not affect the reading skills and interest of Ghanaians in reading.

The exercise is to ensure that the mobile Library team, embarked on public education with regards to the App and benefits that come with it. The team also aims at supporting users who cannot easily download the application.

In an interview with the team leader, Mr Elijah Asumang, indicated that the exercise is to provide installation support and education to Ghanaians especially those in the region to gain full access to the App since public libraries are temporarily closed to the public.

He also advocated to parents to support their children with tablets or allow them access to their mobile phones to keep them fully occupied during their stay at home.