East Legon and Surrounding Communities To Experience Interruption Of Water Supply

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited wishes to inform the general public, especially, its valued customers in East Legon and surrounding communities, that as a result of a burst on the main 32 inch transmission pipe-line along the motor way and close to the tunnel leading to East legon, water supply has been interrupted to enable repair works to be undertaken by GWCL Engineers.

AFFECTED AREAS

East Legon, Spintex Road, American House, Adjirigannor, Trassacco, Shiashi and surrounding areas.

Management of GWCL therefore wishes to inform members of the general public as well as institutions or organisations within the affected areas to bear with the situation, while Engineers work around the clock to rectify the situation.

Management also assures consumers in the affected areas, that supply will be restored as soon as the repair work is completed.

Any inconvenience caused by the interruption is deeply regretted.